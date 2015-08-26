By Rupam Jain Nair
| NEW DELHI
NEW DELHI Aug 26 India deployed paramilitary
forces and imposed a curfew in the western state of Gujarat on
Wednesday after violence broke out at a protest led by a
powerful clan to demand more government jobs and college places.
The protests pose a challenge to the authority of Prime
Minister Narendra Modi, who ran Gujarat for more than a decade
before winning last year's general election.
At least half a million members of the Patidar, or Patel,
community rallied on Tuesday in the city of Ahmedabad to demand
changes to policies that, they argue, unfairly favour groups at
the lower end of India's social order.
Clashes broke out after the arrest of the movement's leader,
21-year-old activist Hardik Patel, forcing police to fire
teargas and to baton-charge protesters.
"The agitators clashed with the police and members of the
lower castes. They have burnt down nine police stations and over
three dozen buses," P.C. Thakur, Gujarat's top police officer,
told Reuters.
"We had to impose a curfew to control the clashes. Offices,
trading houses and educational institutions will not open
today."
The Patels, a wealthy business community in India and
overseas, have been a driving force in the country's economic
growth. The community dominates the thriving diamond trade, oil
processing and the textile industry.
But they say that caste-based reservations deprive them of
opportunities. They insist the government should put an end to
affirmative action policies that favour Muslims, low-caste
Hindus and Other Backward Classes - a collective term covering
socially and educationally deprived groups.
Caste-based reservations has always been a sensitive issue
in India, used often as a tool for what is called vote-bank
politics.
In a recent speech, Modi said that India must overcome its
caste-based divisions, and work towards a more merit-based
society. Modi comes from a lowly caste included in the Other
Backward Classes, and has made much of his rise to power from
humble origins as the son of a tea seller.
Caste politics are likely to play a role in a forthcoming
state election in the state of Bihar, whose chief minister
Nitish Kumar belongs to the Patel community and has sympathised
with the Gujarat protesters.
(Editing by Douglas Busvine and Jeremy Laurence)