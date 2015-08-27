By Amit Dave
| AHMEDABAD, India
AHMEDABAD, India Aug 27 The Indian army
patrolled riot-hit areas of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home
state of Gujarat on Thursday after the death toll rose to seven
in two days of caste-related violence.
Clashes spread after police arrested a young leader of the
influential Patel clan who led a huge rally on Tuesday to demand
more government jobs and college places for members of his
community.
The breakdown of law and order revived memories of serious
rioting in 2002 in which more than 1,000 people, most of them
Muslims, died. Modi, chief minister of Gujarat at the time, has
faced criticism for doing too little to halt the bloodshed.
"Six protesters and a police officer have lost their lives
and 18 people are critically injured," said Keshav Shah, a
senior police officer in the state capital Gandhinagar.
"Schools, business and private offices will not open today.
The mood is tense and no one should venture out," he said,
adding that a curfew would remain in force.
Modi has called for calm in the state that he ran for more
than a decade before leading his nationalist Bharatiya Janata
Party (BJP) to victory in last year's general election.
The Patels, or Patidar community, make up 14 percent of the
population in Gujarat. A relatively affluent group of land- and
business-owners, they had been a bulwark of support for Modi.
Members of the Patel community said they will continue to
demand changes to policies that, they argue, unfairly favour
groups at the lower end of India's social order.
"We will not let the government suppress our demands. They
can kill as many Patels as they want," said 21-year-old activist
Hardik Patel.
The young leader drew a crowd of half a million to a rally
on Tuesday in the city of Ahmedabad. His detention there led to
clashes between police and protesters across the state, forcing
authorities to release him.
(Writing by Rupam Jain Nair; Editing by Douglas Busvine, Robert
Birsel)