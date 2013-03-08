MUMBAI, March 8 Indian steel pipe maker PSL Ltd
is in talks with lenders including State Bank of India
and ICICI Bank to restructure its 45 billion
rupees ($825 million)debt, a company official told Reuters.
PSL has been stuck with excess capacity as gas pipeline
projects in India have been delayed, G. Gehani, a director and
company secretary, told Reuters.
Lower-than-expected output from Reliance Industries'
KG-D6 gas field, off India's eastern coast, has
disrupted plans for industrial use of natural gas in India.
Under corporate debt restructuring, lenders typically
extend the repayment tenure for the borrower and lower the
interest rate.
"We make pipes for particular projects. If projects do not
come we cannot do anything about it," Gehani said on Friday.
India has planned a natural gas pipeline grid of 30,000
kilometres by 2017.
"The projects under national grid have gotten delayed. So
business is low, as a result profitability is low, and so our
liquidity is affected," he said.
Wind turbine maker Suzlon Energy and telecom
infrastructure services provider GTL Infra are other
companies whose debt is being restructured through a similar
process.
PSL, which has a market capitalisation of about $40 million,
lost 161 million rupees in the December quarter compared to a
net profit of 66 million rupees in the period a year earlier.
($1 = 54.5350 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Tony Munroe)