MUMBAI Dec 23 Pulses imports to India, the world's largest consumer, is seen 2.7 million tonnes in 2011/12 fiscal year, unchanged from the last year, Rajiv Agarwal, secretary, consumer affairs, said on Friday.

Pulses imports in April-October were 1.66 million tonnes compared with 1.63 million tonnes a year ago, Agarwal said.

In 2010/11 that ended March, pulses imports dropped 26.1 percent to 2.77 million tonnes. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)