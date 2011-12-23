BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 14-day variable rate reverse repo auction
MUMBAI Dec 23 Pulses imports to India, the world's largest consumer, is seen 2.7 million tonnes in 2011/12 fiscal year, unchanged from the last year, Rajiv Agarwal, secretary, consumer affairs, said on Friday.
Pulses imports in April-October were 1.66 million tonnes compared with 1.63 million tonnes a year ago, Agarwal said.
In 2010/11 that ended March, pulses imports dropped 26.1 percent to 2.77 million tonnes. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- June 13 Jun 13 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Gram prices moved down due to sufficient supply.