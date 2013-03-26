MUMBAI, March 26 India has further extended a ban on export of pulses by a year to March 2014 to bolster supplies at home and keep a lid on local prices, a government statement said.

The world's biggest producer and consumer of pulses had initially banned the exports in June 2006. It has been extending the ban since then.

Traders can still export kabuli chana, a premium grade chickpea, and 10,000 tonnes of organic pulses and lentils a year, the statement posted on a government website said.

Although food inflation slowed down to 11.38 percent last month from 11.88 percent in January, it stayed in double-digits for the third straight month, prompting Moody's to say high food inflation is a negative for the country's sovereign ratings.

India annually consumes about 20 million tonnes of pulses but produces only 17-18 million tonnes, depending on imports from Myanmar, Australia and Canada to bridge the shortfall. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Mayank Bhardwaj and Gopakumar Warrier)