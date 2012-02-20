* Lesser winter rains to adversely impact chana output
* Prices of pulses could rise by 10 pct after March
By Deepak Sharma
MUMBAI, Feb 20 India could miss the
2011/12 estimated output target for pulses as lesser-than-usual
winter rains have reduced moisture in the soil in key chana
growing areas and affected sowing and harvesting, a senior
official of an industry body said.
India had hoped to produce 17.28 million tonnes of pulses in
the current crop year ending in June. In 2010/11, it produced
18.24 million tonnes, a record high.
"Pulses production in kharif season was 6.39 million tonnes,
and to meet the government estimate of 17.28 million tonnes, the
country has to produce nearly 11 million tonnes during the rabi
season, which seems unrealistic," said Bimal Kothari, vice
president of Indian Pulses and Grains Association.
A majority of farmers in India grow two crops in the year,
summer-sown, or kharif, and winter-sown or rabi.
Lack of winter showers has hit chickpea, or chana, crop in
Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh states.
Chickpea sowing fell by more than 4 percent to 8.9 million
hectares in the current winter season from 9.3 million hectares
in the year-ago period, farm ministry data showed.
Chickpea or Chana accounts for some 45 percent of India's
pulses output and lower production could force India to import
from countries such as Canada, Myanmar, Australia and Tanzania.
India's kharif pulses output has fallen by more than 10
percent but it is unlikely to boost imports as there is
sufficient surplus available from the previous year, Kothari
said.
India imported nearly 1 million tonnes of yellow peas,
mostly used as a substitute for chana, from Canada, the largest
grower of yellow peas in 2010/11 financial year ended on March.
However, Kothari said, Canadian imports were lower this year
because of a lack of price parity. Canadian yellow peas prices
were higher due to fall in output that was compounded by a fall
in the Indian rupee.
The Indian rupee ended the year with its biggest annual loss
since 2008, falling 15.8 percent in 2011.
"After March or April, we will get a clear picture about how
much chana and other pulses India is going to produce. Prices
could go up by 10 percent in India and their impact will be
visible on the overseas market," Kothari said.
India's benchmark chana March contract on the
National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose nearly 10
percent in February on concerns of a fall in production despite
higher government support price of chickpea.
India consumes about 20 million tonnes of pulses annually
and it constitutes a major supplier of protein to the majority
of the country's population.
"In Rajasthan, chana production could fall by 10 percent. In
Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, overall output is
down by 25 percent," Kothari said.
These states are the biggest producers of pulses among
Indian states.
In 2010/11, India harvested a record 8.22 million tonnes of
chickpea, which bolstered the pulses output, but pulses output
could fall by up to 15 percent this year, Kothari said.
The weather during next 2-3 weeks would hold the key as
harvesting in Madhya Pradesh, which accounts of over 33 percent
of India's chana output, is going to begin soon.
India's pulses output in the 2011/12 summer sowing season
fell to 6.39 million tonnes from 7.12 million tonnes in the
previous year as delayed rains impacted planting and farmers in
certain area chose cotton over lentils.
The government raised the minimum support price (MSP) for
chickpea by a third to 2,800 rupees per 100 kg in a bid to
increase production and cover losses of the lower kharif output.
(Editing by Harish Nambiar)