*  Lesser winter rains to adversely impact chana output

*  Prices of pulses could rise by 10 pct after March

By Deepak Sharma

MUMBAI, Feb 20 India could miss the 2011/12 estimated output target for pulses as lesser-than-usual winter rains have reduced moisture in the soil in key chana growing areas and affected sowing and harvesting, a senior official of an industry body said.

India had hoped to produce 17.28 million tonnes of pulses in the current crop year ending in June. In 2010/11, it produced 18.24 million tonnes, a record high.

"Pulses production in kharif season was 6.39 million tonnes, and to meet the government estimate of 17.28 million tonnes, the country has to produce nearly 11 million tonnes during the rabi season, which seems unrealistic," said Bimal Kothari, vice president of Indian Pulses and Grains Association.

A majority of farmers in India grow two crops in the year, summer-sown, or kharif, and winter-sown or rabi.

Lack of winter showers has hit chickpea, or chana, crop in Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh states. Chickpea sowing fell by more than 4 percent to 8.9 million hectares in the current winter season from 9.3 million hectares in the year-ago period, farm ministry data showed.

Chickpea or Chana accounts for some 45 percent of India's pulses output and lower production could force India to import from countries such as Canada, Myanmar, Australia and Tanzania.

India's kharif pulses output has fallen by more than 10 percent but it is unlikely to boost imports as there is sufficient surplus available from the previous year, Kothari said.

India imported nearly 1 million tonnes of yellow peas, mostly used as a substitute for chana, from Canada, the largest grower of yellow peas in 2010/11 financial year ended on March.

However, Kothari said, Canadian imports were lower this year because of a lack of price parity. Canadian yellow peas prices were higher due to fall in output that was compounded by a fall in the Indian rupee.

The Indian rupee ended the year with its biggest annual loss since 2008, falling 15.8 percent in 2011.

"After March or April, we will get a clear picture about how much chana and other pulses India is going to produce. Prices could go up by 10 percent in India and their impact will be visible on the overseas market," Kothari said.

India's benchmark chana March contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange rose nearly 10 percent in February on concerns of a fall in production despite higher government support price of chickpea.

India consumes about 20 million tonnes of pulses annually and it constitutes a major supplier of protein to the majority of the country's population.

"In Rajasthan, chana production could fall by 10 percent. In Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, overall output is down by 25 percent," Kothari said.

These states are the biggest producers of pulses among Indian states.

In 2010/11, India harvested a record 8.22 million tonnes of chickpea, which bolstered the pulses output, but pulses output could fall by up to 15 percent this year, Kothari said.

The weather during next 2-3 weeks would hold the key as harvesting in Madhya Pradesh, which accounts of over 33 percent of India's chana output, is going to begin soon.

India's pulses output in the 2011/12 summer sowing season fell to 6.39 million tonnes from 7.12 million tonnes in the previous year as delayed rains impacted planting and farmers in certain area chose cotton over lentils.

The government raised the minimum support price (MSP) for chickpea by a third to 2,800 rupees per 100 kg in a bid to increase production and cover losses of the lower kharif output. (Editing by Harish Nambiar)