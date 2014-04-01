MUMBAI, April 1 India has extended a ban on export of pulses until further orders to support supplies at home and keep a lid on local prices, a government statement said.

The world's biggest producer and consumer of pulses initially banned exports of the commodity in June 2006. It has been extending the ban since then.

But the ban is not applicable on export of kabuli chana, a premium grade of chickpea, and 10,000 tonnes of organic pulses and lentils a year, said the statement posted on a government website.

India annually consumes over 21 million tonnes of pulses but produces only 17-18 million tonnes. The gap is met through imports from Australia, Canada and Myanmar. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)