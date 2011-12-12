MUMBAI Dec 12 Pulses imports by India, the world's largest consumer, in 2010/11 fiscal year ending March dropped 26.1 percent to 2.77 million tonnes, junior commerce minister informed the lower house of Parliament on Monday.

India's annual pulses demand is pegged at around 18-19 million tonnes whereas the production has been stangant at 14-15 million tonnes per annum for years. However, India's pulses output in 2010/11 fiscal year touched a record 18.09 million tonnes, lessening the import burden on the country.

To fill the gap between production and consumption India imports pulses, mainly from Australia, Canada and Myanmar.

The country had imported 3.75 million tonnes of pulses in 2009-10 fiscal, the minister said in a written reply.

India is the world's biggest producer, consumer and importer of pulses. Domestic consumption of pulses was estimated at 19.08 milion tonnes in 2010/11, according to the fourth advance estimates of the government.

Five government agencies, PEC, STC, MMTC, NAFED and NCCF, have been permitted to import 500,000 tonnes of pulses in 2011-12 financial year, food minister K. V. Thomas said while responding to a written query in the upper house of Indian parliament.

During April-November period of the current fiscal, government agencies have signed contracts to import nearly 165,000 tonnes of pulses, Thomas said. (Reporting by Deepak Sharma and Meenakshi Sharma)