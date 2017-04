NEW DELHI Dec 30 India, the world's biggest importer of pulses, is considering a 10 percent tax on overseas purchases of pulses to support local farmers, a government official said on Tuesday.

The government is also considering to lift a ban on exports of pulses and edible oils, the official, who declined to be identified, told reporters.

"We are the biggest importers of pulses and edible oils and we will continue to import. Our farmers should have the option to export if there is a market," the official said. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; editing by Malini Menon)