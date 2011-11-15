MUMBAI Nov 15 India's state-run trading company PEC Ltd. has floated a tender to import 10,000 tonnes of pulses for shipment in December, according to information available on its website.

The last date for submission of bids is Nov. 21, the company said.

The tender includes bids for 6,000 tonnes of urad and 4,000 tonnes of chick peas. For details see www.peclimited.com/Tender%20-%2060.pdf

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)