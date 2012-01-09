MUMBAI Jan 9 India's state-run trading company PEC Ltd has floated a tender to import 1,000 tonnes of new crop chickpeas of Australian origin for shipment during Jan. 15-Feb. 15, it said on its website.

The last date for bids is January 13, the PEC said in a notice put on its website on Friday.

For details see www.peclimited.com/Tender%20-%2063.pdf (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)