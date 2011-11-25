MUMBAI Nov 25 State Trading Corp of India has floated a tender for import of 8,000 tonnes of pulses of Canadian and Australian origin for shipment during Dec. to Jan. 15, the company said late on Friday.

The last date for submission of bids is Dec. 5, the statement said.

The tender includes bid for 5,000 tonnes of yellow peas and 3,000 tonnes of chickpeas. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Harish Nambiar)