Indian shares edge down; financial stocks weigh
June 20 Indian shares ended slightly lower on Tuesday, as losses in financial stocks offset gains in technology firms.
NEW DELHI May 16 The Indian government has lifted stock limits on pulses as prices of a few protein-rich food grains fell below that set by the government due to record production, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan tweeted on Tuesday.
The south Asian country is estimated to have produced 22.40 million tonnes of pulses in 2016/17, up 37 percent from a year ago.
India is the world's biggest producer and importer of pulses. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
June 20 Indian shares ended slightly lower on Tuesday, as losses in financial stocks offset gains in technology firms.
* Bombardier signs a letter of intent with Spicejet for up to 50 Q400 aircraft