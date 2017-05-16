NEW DELHI May 16 The Indian government has lifted stock limits on pulses as prices of a few protein-rich food grains fell below that set by the government due to record production, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan tweeted on Tuesday.

The south Asian country is estimated to have produced 22.40 million tonnes of pulses in 2016/17, up 37 percent from a year ago.

India is the world's biggest producer and importer of pulses. (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj and Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)