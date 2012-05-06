US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq stumbles as tech stocks sell off
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.
MUMBAI May 6 Indian state-run trading company PEC has issued a tender to import 2,000 tonnes of the pulses black matpe or urad of Myanmar origin for shipment in May at Mumbai port.
The last date for submission of bids is May 11, the company said. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anthony Barker)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday: