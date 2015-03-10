MUMBAI, March 10 India's production of chickpea, a widely consumed variety of pulses, is set to drop by over a fifth in 2015 from a year ago as unseasonal rains hit standing crop nearing maturity and on reduced sowing, two dealers and a miller said.

Lower output will force the world's biggest importer of pulses to raise purchases from Canada, Australia and Myanmar. It will also lift local chickpea prices, already up 21 percent in the last three months, and stoke food inflation.

While a bad monsoon late last year cut the area under cultivation by 16 percent to 8.6 million hectares, the untimely rains over the past few days have threatened yields and crop quality, said Nitin Kalantri, a miller in the western state of Maharashtra.

India's central Madhya Pradesh state, the country's biggest producer of chickpeas, and second biggest producer Maharashtra in the West have received strong untimely rains in the last few days, hurting the crop that is due to be harvested in the next few weeks.

The government last month forecast a 13 percent drop in output from a year ago to 8.28 million tonnes, though millers like Kalantri see production dropping by over a fifth to 7.5 million tonnes following the recent rainfall.

Chickpea production touched 9.53 million tonnes in 2014.

"Rainfall will reduce yields. In the next estimate, government will cut the production number," said a Mumbai-based dealer who declined to be named.

Chickpea, known as chana in Hindi, contributes to nearly half of the country's total output of pulses.

"Rainfall and variation in temperature since January has affected flowering and pod formation of the crop," said Ashwini Bansod, a Mumbai-based senior analyst at Phillip Commodities. "The extent of damage we will get to know once harvesting picks up."

The output decline comes on top of lower production of kharif, or summer-sown, pulses such as pigeon peas, black gram, and green gram due to patchy rainfall.

Anticipating higher demand in India, which imported 3.65 million tonnes of pulses in the 2013/14 financial year, world prices have already started firming up.

"I think that is a trend that will continue to correlate with production problems in India," said Heidi Dutton, manager of agri-commodities and special crops for ADM Canada, a key food processor and commodities trader. (Additional reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)