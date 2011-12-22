Dec 22 India's Punj Lloyd, a construction and infrastructure company, said on Thursday its joint venture with Kenyan firm Intex Costruction Ltd had won $54 million road project in the African nation.

Punj Lloyd has also won an 810-million-rupee project to construct buildings in a special economic zone project in northern Indian state of Haryana, it said in an emailed statement.

The Kenyan project is to construct 62 km road and has to be completed in 30 months, it said. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre in MUMBAI; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)