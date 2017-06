Labourers work at a construction site as the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) is seen in the background in New Delhi July 1, 2008. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

Reuters Market Eye - Standard Chartered Bank forecasts India's GDP growth slowed to 6 percent in the Jan-March quarter, down from previous estimates of 6.5-7 percent. The data is due on May 31.

Weak industrial output numbers, particularly the contraction in March, will have a bearing on GDP, given the weighting of about 20 pct.

A GDP slowdown to 6 pct will increase the urgency for authorities to act.

RBI likely to cut repo rate by 25 basis points to 7.75 percent at its June 18 review, comforted by core inflation below 5 percent.