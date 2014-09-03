DUBAI, Sept 3 Al Qaeda leader Ayman al Zawahri
on Wednesday announced the formation of an Indian branch of his
militant group he said would spread Islamic rule and "raise the
flag of jihad" across the subcontinent.
In a 55-minute video posted online, Zawahri also renewed a
longstanding vow of loyalty to Afghan Taliban leader Mullah
Omar, in an apparent snub to the Islamic State armed group
challenging al Qaeda for leadership of transnational Islamist
militancy.
Zawahri described the formation of "Al Qaeda in the Indian
Subcontinent" as a glad tidings for Muslims "in Burma,
Bangladesh, Assam, Gujurat, Ahmedabad, and Kashmir" and that the
new wing would rescue Muslims there from injustice and
oppression.
(Reporting by William Maclean; Editing by Alison Williams)