NEW DELHI, March 24 India's Petronet LNG
is looking at sourcing 2-3 million tonnes of
additional liquefied natural gas annually from the world's top
exporter Qatar, Chief Executive A.K. Balyan said on Saturday.
India is the world's eighth-largest importer of LNG and
those imports could rise as much as five-fold in the next decade
as domestic gas output falls and demand surges.
"We are in negotiations for a long-term contract... We are
talking to Qatar for an additional 2-3 million tonnes a year,"
Balyan told reporters at the Asia Gas Partnership Summit.
Petronet currently receives 7.5 million tonnes per year of
LNG from Qatar's Rasgas under a long-term deal at its 10 million
tonne a year regasification terminal at Dahej in western Gujarat
state.
It also has a deal to buy 1.5 million tonnes of LNG annually
from Australia's Gorgon project from 2014, to be regassified at
a new 5 million tonne-a-year terminal at Kochi in southern
India.
The Kochi terminal is expected to start operations in
October-December 2012.
Balyan said additional gas could be received at any of the
two terminals.
Petronet, partly owned by GAIL (India), Indian Oil
Corp and refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp, is
also studying the possibility of a third plant in eastern India.
India needs gas to help power electricity generation, its
fertiliser sector, city gas distribution and for industries.
Problems at the D6 block off India's east coast operated by
Reliance Industries have curtailed output while
state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) is struggling to
arrest declining production from its ageing field.
Balyan said Petronet is also looking at acquiring stake in
overseas LNG projects in Russia and Africa.
"We have definite proposals to look at equity participation
and access to resources, We are looking at them and it will take
us a few months (to decide) ...We do not have expertise in
exploration so it will be a consortium approach in tie-up with
other Indian companies," Balyan said.
Petronet has submitted a bid with ONGC and GAIL (India) for
a minority stake in Russia's Yamal LNG project, which is set to
start production of up to 16 million tonnes of frozen gas a year
in 2016.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Prashant Mehra; writing by
Frank Jack Daniel)
(Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; editing by Jason Neely)