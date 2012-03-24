NEW DELHI, March 24 India's Petronet LNG is looking at sourcing 2-3 million tonnes of additional liquefied natural gas annually from the world's top exporter Qatar, Chief Executive A.K. Balyan said on Saturday.

India is the world's eighth-largest importer of LNG and those imports could rise as much as five-fold in the next decade as domestic gas output falls and demand surges.

"We are in negotiations for a long-term contract... We are talking to Qatar for an additional 2-3 million tonnes a year," Balyan told reporters at the Asia Gas Partnership Summit.

Petronet currently receives 7.5 million tonnes per year of LNG from Qatar's Rasgas under a long-term deal at its 10 million tonne a year regasification terminal at Dahej in western Gujarat state.

It also has a deal to buy 1.5 million tonnes of LNG annually from Australia's Gorgon project from 2014, to be regassified at a new 5 million tonne-a-year terminal at Kochi in southern India.

The Kochi terminal is expected to start operations in October-December 2012.

Balyan said additional gas could be received at any of the two terminals.

Petronet, partly owned by GAIL (India), Indian Oil Corp and refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp, is also studying the possibility of a third plant in eastern India.

India needs gas to help power electricity generation, its fertiliser sector, city gas distribution and for industries.

Problems at the D6 block off India's east coast operated by Reliance Industries have curtailed output while state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) is struggling to arrest declining production from its ageing field.

Balyan said Petronet is also looking at acquiring stake in overseas LNG projects in Russia and Africa.

"We have definite proposals to look at equity participation and access to resources, We are looking at them and it will take us a few months (to decide) ...We do not have expertise in exploration so it will be a consortium approach in tie-up with other Indian companies," Balyan said.

Petronet has submitted a bid with ONGC and GAIL (India) for a minority stake in Russia's Yamal LNG project, which is set to start production of up to 16 million tonnes of frozen gas a year in 2016.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Prashant Mehra; writing by Frank Jack Daniel)

