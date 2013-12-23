* Qatar fund in talks with Kotak Realty Fund-source
* Long-term investors see property prices bottoming out
* Previous investors have included Abu Dhabi fund, GIC,
Temasek
By Aditi Shah
MUMBAI, Dec 23 Qatar Investment Authority (QIA),
the sovereign wealth fund of the gas-rich Gulf emirate, is in
talks to invest $200 million in residential property in India, a
source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
QIA is holding "conversations" with Kotak Realty Fund, run
by Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, which would manage the
investments on behalf of the fund, said the source, who asked
not to be named because the deal has not been finalised.
Kotak would also make a small investment and plans to focus
on residential property developments in major cities across
Asia's third-largest economy for QIA, the source said.
Kotak declined to comment. QIA did not respond to emails or
telephone calls.
Sovereign wealth funds and other long-term investors are
eyeing opportunities in India's real estate sector, betting that
property prices are bottoming out after slumping this year on
the back of the slowest economic growth in a decade.
House sales in major Indian cities, including Mumbai and
Delhi, fell 22 percent in the quarter ended Sept. 30. House
prices grew by 9 percent over the same period compared with
double digit increases in the year-ago quarter, according to
property data firm Liases Foras.
Vikram Gandhi, founder of Delhi-based VSG Capital Advisers,
which has been retained by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board
(CPPIB) to seek investment opportunities in the country, said
the timing to invest in Indian property was ideal.
"If you have a long-term perspective and you believe that
the need for capital in a country is quite high, which it is,
and the supply is limited right now because people are not
investing, then this is the best time to invest," he said.
In November, CPPIB said it would invest $200 million dollars
to buy leased, income-producing office buildings in a joint
venture with Indian construction company, Shapoorji Pallonji
Group, which will invest $50 million.
QIA's investment comes after the Abu Dhabi Investment
Authority in July also appointed Kotak to invest $200 million in
Indian real estate on its behalf, sources told Reuters at the
time.
Also in July, Singapore's GIC Pte Ltd, Temasek
Holdings and Oman's State General Reserve Fund
committed to investing a combined $200 million in a real estate
fund run by Indian mortgage lender HDFC Ltd.
The investments are a shot in the arm for India's property
developers, many of whom are burdened with debt that is
expensive to service at steep interest rates.
Banks are also reluctant to lend because of fears of
defaults, while private equity funds, which poured in billions
of dollars at the height of the property market in 2007, have
turned cautious after project delays impacted returns and exits.
($1 = 1.2668 Singapore dollars)
