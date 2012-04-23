NEW DELHI India aims to double its liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports from Qatar to 15 million tonnes a year, a commerce ministry statement said.

India, the world's eighth-largest importer of LNG, annually buy 7.5 million tonnes from Qatar under a long-term deal.

In addition, India has asked Qatar to meet "to supply immediate requirement" of 3 million tonnes of LNG, the statement said, which could help to make up for falling local gas output and surging demand for the cleaner fuel.

"The amount will further increase to 15 million tonnes in the next three to four years," the statement said.

Trade Minister Anand Sharma is in Doha meeting his counterpart, Mohammed Al-Sada.

(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Jo Winterbottom)