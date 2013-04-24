(Updates with flash flooding, increased death toll)
JALALABAD, Afghanistan, April 24 An earthquake
in Afghanistan's east and flash floods in the north killed at
least 33 people on Wednesday as hundreds of traditional
mud-brick homes collapsed, officials said.
The 5.7 magnitude quake, which hit before 2 p.m. (0930 GMT)
was felt as far away as the Indian capital New Delhi and was the
latest in a spate of tremors to shake Asia this month.
The quake was 65 km (40 miles) deep with an epicentre 11 km
(seven miles) from Mehtar Lam, capital of the eastern province
of Laghman, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
At least 18 people were killed in adjacent Nangarhar and
Kunar provinces and the death toll was expected to rise, a
spokesman for the Afghan Red Crescent Society said. Some 70
people were injured in Nangarhar alone.
Hundreds of homes collapsed across Kunar and Nangarhar.
Wednesday saw steady rain across most of Afghanistan, which
would have weakened the mud-brick dwellings many Afghans live
in, according to the National Disaster Management Authority.
The agency did not yet have its own casualty figures.
Rain also caused flash-flooding in the northern province of
Balkh earlier on Wednesday, killing 15 people, provincial
council member Fazel Hadidi said.
Buildings swayed in New Delhi and panicky people ran into
the street in the disputed northern region of Kashmir, where an
quake killed about 75,000 people in 2005, most on the Pakistan
side. Wednesday's quake was also felt in the Pakistani capital
Islamabad.
Last week, a 6.6 magnitude earthquake killed nearly 200
people in southwest China, a few days after another powerful
tremor killed 35 people in Pakistan near the border with Iran.
(Reporting by Rafiq Sherad in Jalalabad, Mohammad Anwar in
Asababad, Satarupa Bhattacharjya in New Delhi, Fayaz Bukhari in
Srinagar and Kathryn Houreld in Islamabad; writing by Frank Jack
Daniel and Dylan Welch, editing by Mark Heinrich)