NEW DELHI May 21 An earthquake of magnitude 6.0 struck off India's east coast on Wednesday and the tremors were felt in several cities.

The quake was centred 275 km (170 miles) southeast of the port of Paradip in the Bay of Bengal at a depth of 40 km, the United States Geological Service said. No tsunami warning was issued.

Residents in a wide arc stretching from Odisha province, where Paradip is located, to the southern city of Chennai as well in Delhi in the north said they had felt tremors.

No damage was immediately reported but a Reuters reporter in the eastern city of Cuttack said guests attending a wedding reception in a hotel had rushed out into the street, and that power and mobile phones had briefly gone off.

