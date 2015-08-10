NEW DELHI Aug 10 A moderate earthquake in Afghanistan was felt across South Asia on Monday, shaking the ground in Kabul, Islamabad and New Delhi, witnesses said.

The epicenter of the magnitude 6 quake was 88 kilometers (54.68 miles) from Feyzabad in Afghanistan, at a depth of 209 kilometers (129.87 miles), the U.S. Geological Survey said. (Reporting by New Delhi, Kabul and Islamabad bureaux.)