BRIEF-DCB Bank says downward revision to MCLR and base rate
* Says DCB Bank announces downward revision to marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) and base rate
July 14 A 5.6 magnitude earthquake has struck India, the U.S. Geological Survey said on Saturday.
It said the quake had hit 28 miles (45 km) southeast of Kohima, in Nagaland state in northeastern India, at a depth of 4.1 miles. (Writing By Alessandra Rizzo; Editing by Sophie Hares)
* Seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to INR 100 billion