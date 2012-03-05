NEW DELHI, March 5 An earthquake felt across a large swathe of north India that rocked office buildings in the capital New Delhi on Monday had a 5.2 magnitude, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

Indian officials said no damage had been reported.

The epicenter of the tremor was 29 miles west of the capital at a depth of 11.9 miles (19.1 km), the USGS said. (Reporting by Frank Jack Daniel; editing by Malini Menon)