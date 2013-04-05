NEW DELHI, April 5 India's planned deal to buy
126 fighter-jets from Dassault Aviation could be
delayed as the two sides struggle to reach an agreement over the
role of state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), a defence
ministry source said.
India picked the Dassault-made Rafale jet for exclusive
negotiations in January 2012 after a hotly contested bidding war
with rival manufacturers, but it is still to finalise the $15
billion deal, one of the world's largest defence import orders.
Under the initial terms of the proposed deal, Dassault was
expected to provide 18 fighters in "fly-away" condition, and
then let HAL manufacture the rest in India.
However, Dassault now wants two separate contracts to be
signed -- one for the ready-made ones, and another for the rest
to be built by HAL, but India opposes that proposal, the defence
ministry source, who is familiar with the developments, told
Reuters.
"Dassault says HAL does not have the capacity and capability
to assemble the aircraft," said the source, who declined to be
identified because he is not authorised to speak to the media.
"HAL is our main public sector partner. And if needed,
capacity and capabilities can be improved. But the proposal for
two contracts is not agreeable to the government of India," he
said.
The source said the dispute would likely delay finalising
the deal but not derail it. Indian defence ministry officials
had earlier expressed the hope that the deal could be finalised
by July.
An India-based spokeswoman for Dassault did not immediately
respond to an email seeking comment.
Dassault has agreed to supply manufacturing kits and
equipment to HAL on time, but will not play a further role in
manufacturing after that, the Indian Express newspaper said.
Negotiations between the company and the Indian government
have completely stopped over the disagreement, the paper
reported, without identifying its sources.
A Defence Ministry spokesman did not have any immediate
comment.
Dassault has previously expressed doubts about the
technological capability of HAL to manufacture such a
sophisticated fighter jet. A HAL programme to manufacture
advanced jet trainers is running years behind schedule.
Rafale defeated the Eurofighter Typhoon to win the Indian
government deal. The Typhoon is developed by a consortium of BAE
Systems, Finmeccanica and EADS.
(Reporting by Nigam Prustry, writing by Anurag Kotoky, editing
by Ross Colvin and Michael Perry)