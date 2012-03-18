NEW DELHI, March 18 India's railway minister
quit on Sunday after he raised fares on the vast but creaking
network, underscoring the government's inability to take
unpopular policy steps and adding to speculation the unsteady
ruling coalition will fall apart.
Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi's decision to resign, and
the fare rollback that is likely to come, follows a pattern in
recent months of India's leaders announcing economic reform but
being too weak to enforce it.
Trivedi announced the first increase in passenger fares in
eight years on Wednesday, a move aimed at shoring up a network
whose dysfunction has become a major drag on the economy.
That news cheered investors but prompted a furious response
from Trivedi's own party, a powerful regional ally of the ruling
Congress party that has stood in the way of economic reform in
the past.
"I'm a loyal soldier of the party," Trivedi said, of his
decision to resign. "I'm worried about (passenger) safety. I did
what I did because of the safety."
Still smarting from defeat in regional elections last month,
the government of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh is currently
seeking to pass its 2012-13 budget in parliament and seems to be
again bending to the wishes of ambitious coalition partner
Mamata Banerjee.
If Banerjee's Trinamool Congress did not support the budget
and withdrew from the ruling coalition, the government of Asia's
third largest economy would face a no-confidence motion and have
to look to other parties to maintain the majority in parliament.
In the unlikely scenario Congress failed to prove it had a
majority, a snap general election would be called, two years
before the government's term is due to end in 2014.
If the prime minister agrees to a rollback of the fare hike,
it would feed the impression that his government - already
reeling from graft scandals - is unable to implement policies
needed to lift economic growth, which has slowed to its lowest
in nearly three years.
Last year, Singh attempted to allow foreign retailers such
as Wal-Mart Stores Inc to invest in India's supermarket
sector, but his move was blocked by the Trinamool Congress.
Earlier this month, a flip-flop over whether India would ban
cotton exports plunged global markets for the commodity into
uncertainty.
Decades of low investment, a poor safety record and frequent
delays mean India has fallen far behind China in building a
network fit for Asia's third-biggest economy.
Many Indians see the railways as a service for the common
man, left on the periphery of two decades of surging growth that
has seen millions buy cars or travel by air for the first time.
(Reporting By Frank Jack Daniel and Mayank Bhardwaj)