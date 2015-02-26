BRIEF-India's Persistent Systems March qtr profit rises
* Says March quarter net profit INR 538 million versus INR 515 million
NEW DELHI Feb 26 India's railway budget, to be presented later on Thursday, will signal the direction of long-term reforms needed to revamp the world's fourth-largest rail network, its minister said.
"The budget will set the direction of long and difficult road of reform," Suresh Prabhu told state-run broadcaster DD News ahead of his budget presentation.
India's decrepit state-run train services stand to receive at least a 25 percent boost in investment to over $9 billion, funded solely by falling fuel costs, according to officials familiar with the railway budget. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)
* Says has allotted 783,777 equity shares of INR 10 each to foreign currency convertible bond (FCCB) holders Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qUOrfe) Further company coverage: