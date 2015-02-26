NEW DELHI Feb 26 Indian railways will monetise its existing assets rather than selling them to raise funds, Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu said while presenting his budget for financial year 2015/16.

The government has raised the planned outlay for the next financial year that begins in April by 52 percent to 1.1 trillion rupees, Prabhu said on Thursday.

India will increase investment in its overloaded railway network to 8.5 trillion rupees ($137.32 billion) over the next five years and will modernise existing tracks and introduce faster trains, the government said. ($1 = 61.9000 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)