NEW DELHI Dec 28 A train derailed in northern India on Wednesday injuring at least 30 people, police and rail officials said, the latest such accident in recent weeks that has raised concerns about the safety of the ageing rail network.

The train derailed near the city of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh state early in the morning, according to the railway ministry.

India's creaking railway system is the world's fourth largest. It runs 11,000 trains a day, including 7,000 passenger trains carrying more than 20 million people.

But it has a poor safety record, with thousands of people dying in accidents every year, including in train derailments and collisions.

