BRIEF-Dena Bank raises CET1 capital worth up to 18 bln rupees
* Says has approved raising CET1 capital upto an amount of 18.00 billion rupees in one or more tranches Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW DELHI Feb 26 India will increase some freight rates in the 2015/16 fiscal year that begins in April, the government said on Thursday.
However, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said there would be no increase in passenger rail fares. (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; Editing by Malini Menon)
* Says to consider issue of 750 million equity shares during financial year 2017-18 in one or more tranches Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: