NEW DELHI, March 14 India's railway ministry plans to borrow 500 billion rupees ($10.02 billion) from the market through the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) in the 2012/13 fiscal year, Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi said on Wednesday.

Speaking as he unveiled the ministry's budget to parliament, he also said India planned to invest $147 billion in the railways during the next five-year plan period that runs from 2012 to 2017. ($1 = 49.9250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Matthias Williams and Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)