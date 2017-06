Passengers offer prayers before boarding a train at a railway station in New Delhi March 13, 2012. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/Files

NEW DELHI India's railway ministry plans to borrow 150 billion rupees from the market through the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) in the 2012/13 fiscal year, Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi said on Wednesday.

Speaking as he unveiled the ministry's budget to parliament, he also said India planned to invest $147 billion in the railways during the next five-year plan period that runs from 2012 to 2017.

(Reporting by Matthias Williams and Manoj Kumar; editing by Malini Menon)