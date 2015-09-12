(Adds details, updates number of carriages to derail)
NEW DELHI, Sept 12 Two British women were killed
and 11 people injured on Saturday after three carriages of an
Indian tourist train derailed on its way to the Himalayan city
of Shimla, a railways spokesman said.
The women were part of a group of 37 British tourists who
had chartered four carriages on the Kalka-to-Shimla train, a
popular heritage journey in northern India. Three of the
carriages derailed about 15 minutes after setting off from Kalka
at 1245 IST, said Neeraj Sharma, a spokesman for Indian
Railways' northern division.
Three of the tourists were injured seriously and are being
treated in a hospital in the city of Chandigarh, Sharma said,
and eight have already been discharged.
The cause of the derailment is not yet known and the
railways are investigating, said Anil Saxena, a Delhi-based
spokesman for the railways.
Accidents are common on India's railways, where investment
has failed to keep up with the needs of the network.
Famed for its panoramic views as it climbs more than 4,000
feet through heritage tunnels and along multi-arched bridges,
the narrow-gauge 96 kilometre Kalka-to-Shimla route is a UNESCO
world heritage site.
The line, known affectionately as the "toy train" line, was
opened in 1903 to connect Shimla, the summer capital under
British colonial rule, to the north Indian plains.
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes, editng by Larry King)