NEW DELHI, March 14 Indian railways expects to garner 40 billion rupees ($801.20 million) from higher passenger fares in 2012/13, Railways Minister Dinesh Trivedi told reporters.

Earlier, the minister announced the first increase in nearly a decade to passenger fares while presenting the railway budget in parliament. ($1 = 49.9250 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Nigam Prusty; editing by Malini Menon)