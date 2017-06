Commuters travel in a crowded suburban train during the morning rush hour in Mumbai March 14, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/Files

NEW DELHI Indian railways will raise passenger fares for the fiscal year 2012/13, Railway Minister Dinesh Trivedi said on Wednesday, the first increase in a decade.

Passenger fares raised by:

2 paise per km for suburban and ordinary second class

3 paise per km for mail/express second-class

5 paise per km for sleeper class

10 paise per km for AC Chair Car, AC 3 tier and First Class

15 paise per km for AC 2 tier

30 paise per km for AC I

Fares will be rounded off to five rupees.

***********************************************************************

A Delhi-Mumbai journey (1,384 km) to cost approximately:

28 rupees more for suburban and ordinary second class

42 rupees more for mail/express second-class

69 rupees more for sleeper class

138 rupees more for AC Chair Car, AC 3 tier and First Class

208 rupees more for AC 2 tier

415 rupees more for AC I