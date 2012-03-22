(Adds detail, comment)
NEW DELHI, March 22 India's struggling
government caved in to pressure over the first increase in rail
fares for eight years on Thursday, announcing a sweeping
rollback just days after a coalition ally forced the resignation
of the railways minister.
New Railways Minister Mukul Roy told parliament that fares
for first and second class passengers in air-conditioned
carriages would still go up, but there would be no increases for
other classes of travel more commonly used by the poor on a
network that carries 20 million people per day.
"The proposal to increase will impact the common man," Roy
said. "I intend to give relief by not increasing fares in any of
these classes."
The planned rise in passenger fares, the first in eight
years, was aimed at shoring up the finances of a rail network
whose dysfunction has become a major drag on the economy.
The objection to the increase, led by a partner in Prime
Minister Manmohan Singh's shaky ruling coalition, underscored
the inability of his government to take unpopular steps and its
vulnerability in the face of querulous allies.
The same coalition partner, the Trinamool Congress Party of
firebrand regional leader Mamata Banerjee, forced the government
into a U-turn on plans to allow global supermarket chains into
India, thwarting one of the few economic reforms that the Singh
government has proposed since it came to power in 2004.
A Railways Ministry official said the bulk of the proposed
fare increases, which would have brought additional revenue of
about 40 billion rupees ($8 billion) a year, had been withdrawn.
"We are now likely to get only around two billion rupees
($40 million) from the remaining hike in fares in upper
categories," said the official, who asked not to be identified
because of the sensitivity of the issue.
"This is yet another example of how a government ally had
its way on a key government decision," said D.H. Pai Panandiker,
head of the RPG Foundation, a Delhi-based think tank. "This
government will need to find new allies, else it can't go on."
"This episode proves that anything that goes against the
common man will be resisted. That means there will be no petrol
price hike, no diesel price hike - meaning the budget will be in
a complete mess."
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh and Manoj Kumar; Writing by
John Chalmers; Editing by Robert Birsel)