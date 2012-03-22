By Matthias Williams
KANPUR, India, March 22 As the Kalka Mail train
pulls into Delhi railway station at dawn, it is every man, woman
and child for themselves.
Before the train has stopped, crowds elbow and jostle into
packed compartments destined for Kolkata, 1,500 km (930 miles)
and 25 hours away on one of the largest, most decrepit and
dangerous rail networks in the world.
Bare-footed women with children shout to be let into
carriages while an old woman in an orange saree shuffles along
the platform, bent over a walking frame. Above the melee,
suitcases glide toward the train, borne aloft on the heads of
porters.
Some passengers pause to brush their teeth on the platform,
which stinks of excrement. Near a "No Spitting" sign, an infant
squats in the open, defecating as her mother watches over her.
Another day on Indian Railways has begun - another day on
which the nation's aspirations to become a wealthy economy risk
being derailed by a neglected asset whose potential remains to
be unlocked by bold political leadership and fresh capital.
Indeed, if that potential was unleashed, estimates suggest
it could add as much as 2 percent to India's flagging economic
growth.
By the end of the day, about 40 people on average will have
died somewhere on the network of 64,000 km (39,800 miles) of
track. Many will be slum-dwellers and poor villagers who live
near the lines and use them as places to wash and as open
toilets. Some will have fallen off overcrowded commuter trains.
Of the 20 million people who travel daily on the network,
many will arrive hours, even a day, behind schedule, having
clattered along tracks and been guided by signalling systems
built before India gained independence from Britain in 1947.
Businesses, including foreign firms and exporters, will be
exasperated, as their freight is obliged to give way to the
slow-running and congested passenger services. Country-wide,
trains hauling goods and raw materials such as coal will have to
wait in sidings for hours until given the all-clear.
Last week, after many false dawns, India appeared to have
finally found the political will to tackle the problem head-on,
announcing the first rise in rail fares in eight years as part
of a plan to improve network safety and efficiency.
The government's resolve did not last long - Railway
Minister Dinesh Trivedi was forced to quit within days because
of opposition to the move within the ruling coalition, raising
expectations his decision on fares will soon be reversed.
"I'm worried about safety. I did what I did because of
safety," Trivedi said almost apologetically in announcing his
resignation.
In a paradox familiar to reform-minded Indians and foreign
investors, the most hostile reaction to the planned fare hike
came from Trivedi's own party boss, Mamata Banerjee, who only
three years earlier had called for bold action when she was
railways minister.
Banerjee is now chief minister of West Bengal, one of
India's poorest states and whose 90 million people rely on
Indian Railways' extraordinarily cheap tickets to find work in
more affluent regions. She opposes higher fares for the masses.
Another of Banerjee's West Bengal politicians, Mukul Roy,
was installed as railways minister on Tuesday and within two
days had rolled back most of the planned fare increases, telling
parliament on Thursday that fares for first and second class
passengers in air-conditioned carriages would go up, but there
would be no increases for other travel classes more commonly
used by the poor.
NOT A HOPELESS CASE
The Kalka Mail is crowded with poor people from across the
sweep of northern India's Gangetic plains, including Minar, a
30-year-old cycle-rickshaw driver who works in the old part of
New Delhi and heads home every three months to Kolkata, the 19th
century colonial capital also known as Calcutta.
His face framed by a shock of black hair and a moustache,
Minar wears a cream shirt and dirty brown trousers and sits
hunched on the floor inside a hot and crowded general-class
carriage where a fare costs just 200 rupees ($4).
Although his ticket is among the cheapest in the world,
thanks to heavy cross-subsidies from the network's freight
operations, it is still worth at least half of the 300 to 400
rupees he has saved from pedalling people around the capital.
"What can I do if they raise the fares?" Minar said, as
nearby six people crammed onto a hard wooden bench meant to
accommodate three or four. "I want them to go down."
But even here, in a cramped carriage cut off from the other
classes of travel by iron shutters, there is some support for a
hike, provided the money is invested in a safer network.
"Dinesh Trivedi is a good man," West Bengali fish trader
M.B. Zia ul-Haq says of the ex-railway minister who is his local
member of federal parliament.
"He raised prices for the sake of the railways."
Arvinder Agnihotri, who owns an electronics business in
Kanpur, a faded industrial city in Uttar Pradesh state about
halfway along the route to Kolkata, is like-minded: "Why
shouldn't they increase fares, if they improve the services?"
In second class, which ferries more than 90 percent of
Indian Railways' passengers at prices that are also unprofitable
for the state-owned network, the view is even more supportive -
offering hope to the few optimists who believe India will soon
be forced to drag its railway into the 21st century.
"The railways need money," says J.N. Shukla, a portly,
bespectacled India Railways official who is travelling as a
passenger this day. He is one of some 1.36 million employees of
Indian Railways, a number that makes it one of the top 10
employers in the world.
"Every year they are increasing the number of trains, but
not the number of tracks. That's why there are so many accidents
and why the trains take so long."
SHOCKING CRASH
In July last year, the Kalka Mail never made it to its final
destination. Its engine suddenly stopped, derailing more than a
dozen carriages, killing 71 people. It shocked an increasingly
affluent India, though it had followed a long list of rail
disasters, including several more deadly ones, since the 1980s.
For many Indians, who have seen their nation develop rapidly
since the late 1990s to become Asia's third-largest economy with
sophisticated high-tech, drugs and telecoms industries, the
ramshackle state of Indian Railways has become an embarrassment.
That is felt especially keenly when comparisons are made
with neighbouring China, where bullet trains zip across the
country at around 300 km (186 miles) per hour and safety
concerns stem from overly rapid development rather than too
little. By contrast, India's fastest train runs - on just one
stretch - at a top speed of 161 km (100 miles) per hour.
Critics regard Indian Railways as emblematic of the nation's
problems overall: stifling bureaucracy, inefficiency and most
importantly a lack of public funding and a political
unwillingness to open up to abundant private capital.
A recent report submitted to the government concluded that
modernising the rail system could potentially add 1.5-2.0
percent to economic growth, creating new jobs, saving energy,
improving the environment and moving people and goods more
efficiently around the country.
India's Congress party-led government has not stood
completely idle - it has announced a $90 billion freight
corridor between New Delhi and Mumbai - but critics say policy
implementation is slow to non-existent, even though local and
foreign investors are quietly queued up, waiting for a signal.
"India hasn't gone fast enough," says Pratyush Kumar, head
of the India transportation business of General Electric,
maker of diesel-electric locomotives and signalling systems.
"If you look at the track record of what has been
implemented from what has been talked about, that's not a very
pretty picture. They have to move away from talking to doing."
WANTED: $20-30 BLN A YEAR
At least $200 billion will need to be spent on Indian rail
over the next decade alone, according to consultancy McKinsey,
though it suggests closer to $300 billion should be spent,
including the creation of five high-density freight corridors.
With India heading for a budget deficit of 5 percent of
gross domestic product in 2012/13, and economic growth slowing,
investors hope New Delhi will have no choice but to fully
embrace public-private partnerships and open the network wider
to foreign capital - or risk the economy decelerating further.
Indian media have speculated that wily U.S. investor Warren
Buffett - whose penchant for railroad investments led his
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. to pay $26.5 billion for Burlington
Northern Santa Fe Corp in 2010 - may be interested in buying
Indian railway investment bonds.
Buffett's office has so far declined to comment on the
reports, though it is more likely that foreign capital will come
from infrastructure firms in the form of direct investment.
British private-equity firm 3i Group Plc has already
launched a $1.2 billion India infrastructure fund, though
railways is not listed for now as one of its major focuses.
"There is a lot of scope to come in and a huge amount of
investments can come in from the private sector but the railways
have to open up. Till now the Indian railways had been very
closed," says Hemant Kanoria, chairman and managing director of
India's Srei Infrastructure Finance Ltd.
Opening up, though, may require a new mindset among ruling
classes - a matter of politicians no longer treating rail as a
crowd-pleasing form of ultra-cheap state transport, and of
lifelong railway bureaucrats giving way to the private sector.
"The bureaucracy of the organisation is lacking business
sense," a senior civil servant in the railways ministry said on
condition of anonymity, just before minister Trivedi quit.
"The political leadership has (also) not taken a
business-like outlook. That is why the railways are suffering."
Many Indians are fed up with Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's
coalition, so fragile it is unable to push through critical
reforms before the next election due in 2014.
Indeed, speculation is mounting the government will collapse
before its term is up.
As if to underline the sense of paralysis, hours before Roy
was installed as the new railways minister on Tuesday, a train
crashed into a van at a level crossing in Uttar Pradesh state,
killing 15 people.
The clock is ticking for the railway network, a vital but
broken asset that could yet help put the Indian economy back on
track - if only there was the political will.
But there is little sign of that inside Delhi's old railway
station, a red fort-like building built by the British at the
turn of the last century, whose overcrowded platforms now reek
of multiple odours.
A train returning from Kolkata is running five hours late.
"The inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," announces a
voice from loudspeakers.