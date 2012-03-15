NEW DELHI, March 15 India's railway
minister looked set to quit on Thursday after a storm broke out
over his move to raise passenger fares, underscoring the
government's inability to take unpopular policy steps amid
growing speculation the ruling coalition could break up.
Breaking with years of populist policies, Railway Minister
Dinesh Trivedi announced the first increase in fares in eight
years on Wednesday, a move aimed shoring up the finances of a
network whose dysfunction has become a major drag on the
economy.
The move cheered investors but prompted a furious response
from Trivedi's own party, a powerful regional ally of the ruling
Congress party that has stood in the way of economic reform in
the past.
Trivedi's Trinamool Congress Party governs the eastern state
of West Bengal under firebrand Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Shortly after the railway budget speech ended, the party
attacked its own minister, demanding he resign and that the fare
increase be rolled back.
Trivedi denied media reports that he had already quit and
Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee told parliament that a formal
resignation had not been submitted to the prime minister.
If Prime Minister Manmohan Singh agreed to a rollback of the
fare hike, it would feed the impression that his government -
already reeling from graft scandals - is unable to implement
policies needed to lift economic growth, which has slowed to its
lowest in nearly three years.
RISKS AHEAD
The row may cast a shadow over the federal budget for
2012/13 (April-March) due to be presented in parliament on
Friday, which is expected to push for a fiscal deficit
reduction.
"None of this augurs well for the upcoming general budget,"
the Times of India said in an editorial on Thursday.
"There'll be misgivings about Mamata playing to the gallery
by bashing any reform the finance minister proposes in the
budget. So, he might think it better to play safe than sorry.
The upshot for the is clear: Mamata as an ally has become a
liability."
If Banerjee's Trinamool Congress does not support the budget
in parliament and withdraws from the ruling coalition, the
government would face a no-confidence motion and would have to
look to other regional parties to maintain the majority in
parliament required to rule.
If Congress failed to prove it had a majority, a snap
general election would have to be called, two years before the
government's term is due to end in 2014.
However, Trinamool Congress' parliament leader, Sudip
Bandyopadhyay, sought to cool speculation that the party was
about to quit the coalition, saying the government was "totally
settled and will complete its term".
The row over railway fares follows a series of policy
flip-flops. Last year, Prime Minister Singh attempted to allow
foreign retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc to invest
in the country's supermarket sector, but his move was blocked by
the Trinamool Congress.
Earlier this month, a flip-flop over whether India would ban
cotton exports plunged global markets for the commodity into
uncertainty.
"Mamata Banerjee does not want the ... government to fall
but there are issues on which the Trinamool Congress differs
with the ruling Congress Party," Ambica Mukherjee, Trinamool
Congress MP, told Reuters.
"There are parts of the reforms agenda of the government
that we are not convinced about. So how can we be expected to
follow everything the Congress says?"
Many Indians still see the railways as a service for the
"aam aadmi", or "common man", or those left on the periphery of
two decades of surging growth that has seen millions buy cars or
travel by air for the first time.
(Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)