* Chaotic scenes in parliament over fate of rail minister
* Analysts see government surviving, slim chance of snap
election
* Harrying of coalition allies will limit room for reform,
fiscal consolidation
By Matthias Williams and Satarupa Bhattacharjya
NEW DELHI, March 15 The Indian government
was plunged into yet another crisis on Thursday by a rebellion
within its own ranks over a proposed rise in rail fares,
underscoring its inability to take unpopular steps and frailty
in the face of querulous coalition allies.
The latest pressure on the government has fanned speculation
that it could fall, triggering an election two years ahead of
schedule. However, analysts said most political parties had no
appetite for an early poll and -- although a mid-term vote
cannot be ruled out -- the government was likely to limp on.
Breaking with years of populist policies, Railway Minister
Dinesh Trivedi this week announced the first increase in
passenger fares in eight years, a move aimed at shoring up the
finances of a rail network whose dysfunction has become a major
drag on the economy.
The move cheered investors but prompted a furious response
from Trivedi's own party, a powerful regional group within the
ruling coalition that has impeded economic reform in the past.
Amid chaotic scenes in parliament, reports flew that the
railway minister had been forced by his party's firebrand
leader, Mamata Banerjee, to resign. The crisis quickly cooled,
however, as it emerged that he had not offered to go.
Speculation has mounted in the media that Trivedi's
Trinamool Congress party may turn against Prime Minister
Manmohan Singh's coalition, potentially bringing the government
down and triggering an election two years ahead of schedule.
"Here is a government literally lurching from one crisis to
the next one, and here is a government that seems to be barely
able to govern," said political analyst Paranjoy Guha Thakurta.
BRINKMANSHIP
Even if the government does cling on, the brinkmanship of
unreliable allies is likely to continue, keeping Singh on the
backfoot and limiting his room to push through reforms that
could lift economic growth from its lowest rate in nearly three
years.
"He (Singh) is weaker than he was even a year go," said D.H.
Pai Panandiker, head of the RPG Foundation, a Delhi-based think
tank. "Any major policy reform will now be very difficult."
Few expect the allies to push Singh over the edge, and even
if Trinamool Congress did pull out of his United Progressive
Alliance (UPA), he could turn to other regional parties to
maintain the parliamentary majority he needs to stay in power.
Nevertheless, the muscle-flexing of an important partner in
the government reduces the chances that Singh will be able to
cut state spending and deliver the fiscal consolidation needed
for the central bank to start reducing interest rates.
The Reserve Bank of India kept rates on hold on Thursday
and, dousing hopes that it might ease policy soon, said that
"fiscal slippage" was contributing to the risks of a resurgence
in inflation.
Investors will be watching the announcement of the 2012/13
budget on Friday for a signal of the government's commitment to
reining in a budget deficit swollen by subsidies for the poor.
"None of this augurs well for the upcoming general budget,"
the Times of India said in an editorial on the rail fare row.
"There'll be misgivings about (Trinamool leader) Mamata
playing to the gallery by bashing any reform the finance
minister proposes in the budget. So, he might think it better to
play safe than sorry."
The government has been battered over the past 18 months by
a string of corruption scandals and 79-year-old Singh, architect
of economic reforms 20 years ago that delivered India's economic
boom, has been unable to take significant policy steps.
Last year, Trinamool Congress thwarted a plan to allow
foreign retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc to enter
the country's supermarket sector, tarnishing India's reputation
among investors.
That was just one of several policy flip-flops, the most
recent of which came over a ban on cotton exports, and fumbles
such as its botched auction of a 5 percent stake in state-run
Oil and Natural Gas Corp earlier this month.
The government was further weakened last week when Singh's
Congress party was trounced in a state election despite the
energetic campaigning of Rahul Gandhi, scion of the Nehru-Gandhi
dynasty that has dominated politics in the world's biggest
democracy after its independence from Britain in 1947.
(Writing by John Chalmers; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)