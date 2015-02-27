(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are his own.)
By Andy Mukherjee
SINGAPORE Feb 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - India is taking
a train ride back to the future. The country's British rulers
reaped massive productivity gains by building out the railways
150 years ago. Modernizing the dilapidated network could produce
even better returns for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The government will spend $137 billion over five years
expanding and sprucing up the ramshackle state-owned system,
Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said in his annual budget speech
on Feb. 26. To see how ambitious the plan is, just look at the
financing needs for the first year alone. Only about 60 percent
of the $16 billion that Prabhu wants to invest in the year to
March 2016 will come from taxpayers or rail users. Mobilizing
the remaining $6.6 billion from investors will require
considerable finesse.
However, if Prabhu can raise the money, the case for
investing it is strong.
Railways accounted for almost a fifth of India's per capita
income growth between 1874 and 1912, according to a study by
researchers at University of California-Irvine and Scripps
College. A big chunk of this improvement came from productivity
gains that were made possible by more efficient transportation.
A century later, the broader economy could do with another
big leg-up from speedier transport. Journey times have shrunk in
China with the arrival of high-speed trains. By comparison,
India's raw materials, finished goods - and people - move three
times as slowly between labour-surplus hinterlands and port
cities.
Lack of financing is not the only reason for systematic
underinvestment in railways over the past several decades. A
bigger culprit is politics. The pricing of rail services in
India is completely lopsided. Successive governments have kept
passenger fares artificially low and bumped up freight charges.
They have also launched commercially unviable services, while
doing very little to boost capacity on busy routes.
Any discussion about privatising the existing network
remains off the table. The Modi government might at best lease
out supporting infrastructure - like railway stations - to
private concessionaires. But the $137 billion investment boost
that the administration is planning requires a big jump in the
railways' efficiency. That might be just formidable a challenge
as lining up investors.
twitter.com/andymukherjee70
CONTEXT NEWS
- India will increase its investment in the railways by half
to 1 trillion rupees ($16.15 billion) in the financial year that
starts in April, and will plough a total of $137 billion in the
state-owned network over five years, Railway Minister Suresh
Prabhu said in parliament on Feb. 26 while presenting the
department's annual budget.
- Reuters: India aims to invest $137 bln in railways in next
5 years
RELATED COLUMN
Credibility test
- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on
(Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Katrina Hamlin)