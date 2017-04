NEW DELHI, July 8 India plans to spend 654.5 billion rupees ($10.95 billion) on its railways in 2014/2015, the government said in its railway budget on Tuesday.

The government also expects total investment in railways through public-private partnerships to total 60.05 billion rupees in the current financial year that ends in March 2015. ($1 = 59.7500 Indian Rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Kumar; writing by Tommy Wilkes; editing by Malini Menon)