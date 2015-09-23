By Tommy Wilkes
| MUMBAI, Sept 23
MUMBAI, Sept 23 India has appointed Chinese,
French and Spanish firms to conduct studies into building three
high-speed rail lines linking its major cities, the railways
ministry said on Wednesday.
A consortium led by China's national train operator has been
chosen to conduct a feasibility study for a 1,200 kilometre line
between Delhi and the country's financial capital Mumbai, the
ministry said in a statement.
France's SYSTRA engineering consultancy will lead a
consortium conducting a study into a proposed line between
Mumbai and the southern city of Chennai, and Spanish transport
consultancy Ineco will do a feasibility study on connecting
Delhi with Kolkata in eastern India.
China last year offered to pay for a study into a line
linking Delhi and Chennai, completing a quadrilateral of routes
crisscrossing the country that would drastically speed up
travels times between India's major cities.
The country's British-built railway network is vast but old
and has laboured under years of insufficient investment and much
of it is now slow, badly congested and often cited as a symbol
of how far Indian infrastructure lags China's.
India's fastest train, dubbed "semi high-speed" by locals,
runs at around 160 kilometres per hour, barely a third of the
top-speed of China's fastest, along a short stretch in the
north.
Attracted by the scale of India's transport needs, rail
companies have been aggressively campaigning to export their
technology, although the Indian government has not said how it
would pay for the high-speed lines if they eventually get the
green light.
A study into another high speed project -- a 500-kilometre
route between Mumbai and Ahmedabad -- is being conducted by the
Japan International Cooperation Agency. The study has estimated
that the project would cost 600 billion rupees ($9.1 bln).
($1 = 65.9612 Indian rupees)
(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Susan Fenton)