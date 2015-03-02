NEW DELHI, March 2 Heavy and untimely rain in northern and central India's wheat bowl over the past two days could trim output from the new season crop, but government scientists said the absence of hailstorms meant there should not be any significant damage.

Coupled with high wind, the precipitation has disrupted normal life in states such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

Rain will probably continue for another 24 hours and then drop in intensity, before picking up again at the weekend, private forecaster Skymet Weather Services said on its website on Monday.

"If water gets drained out and doesn't stagnate in fields, there could hardly be 3-5 percent of loss in terms of output," said Indu Sharma, chief of the state-run Directorate of Wheat Research (DWR).

"That's within the range and that sort of loss we have seen almost every year. The good news is that we have not heard of hailstorms."

India, the world's biggest wheat producer after China, will harvest 95.76 million tonnes this year against 95.85 million tonnes last year, the farm ministry estimated last month.

Sharma said the most vulnerable wheat was the variety planted in the first week of November and which is now in the grain-formation stage.

Government scientists and farm ministry officials will inspect fields in the next few days to estimate the damage.

"It is a little early to get an absolutely clear picture," said J.S. Sandhu, a deputy director general at the state-funded Indian Council of Agricultural Research. "But my people are going to fan out to get an accurate idea."

The next 10 days will be crucial but if farmers are able to drain out water from their fields and the sun shines, losses will be minimised. Additionally, the lower temperatures could boost yields of the standing wheat crop, DWR's Sharma said.

Farmers are waiting for the sun to come out.

"Any further rain will irreparably damage the crop which now needs a long spell of sunshine," said S.P. Singh, who grows wheat and rice on a three-acre farm in Haryana. (Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Alan Raybould)