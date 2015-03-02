By Mayank Bhardwaj
| NEW DELHI, March 2
NEW DELHI, March 2 Heavy and untimely rain in
northern and central India's wheat bowl over the past two days
could trim output from the new season crop, but government
scientists said the absence of hailstorms meant there should not
be any significant damage.
Coupled with high wind, the precipitation has disrupted
normal life in states such as Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh,
Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.
Rain will probably continue for another 24 hours and then
drop in intensity, before picking up again at the weekend,
private forecaster Skymet Weather Services said on its website
on Monday.
"If water gets drained out and doesn't stagnate in fields,
there could hardly be 3-5 percent of loss in terms of output,"
said Indu Sharma, chief of the state-run Directorate of Wheat
Research (DWR).
"That's within the range and that sort of loss we have seen
almost every year. The good news is that we have not heard of
hailstorms."
India, the world's biggest wheat producer after China, will
harvest 95.76 million tonnes this year against 95.85 million
tonnes last year, the farm ministry estimated last month.
Sharma said the most vulnerable wheat was the variety
planted in the first week of November and which is now in the
grain-formation stage.
Government scientists and farm ministry officials will
inspect fields in the next few days to estimate the damage.
"It is a little early to get an absolutely clear picture,"
said J.S. Sandhu, a deputy director general at the state-funded
Indian Council of Agricultural Research. "But my people are
going to fan out to get an accurate idea."
The next 10 days will be crucial but if farmers are able to
drain out water from their fields and the sun shines, losses
will be minimised. Additionally, the lower temperatures could
boost yields of the standing wheat crop, DWR's Sharma said.
Farmers are waiting for the sun to come out.
"Any further rain will irreparably damage the crop which now
needs a long spell of sunshine," said S.P. Singh, who grows
wheat and rice on a three-acre farm in Haryana.
(Writing by Krishna N. Das; Editing by Alan Raybould)