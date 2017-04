Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan speaks during a news conference after the mid-quarter monetary policy review at the RBI headquarters in Mumbai September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

WASHINGTON Indian companies with high foreign currency debt could face difficulties but do not pose system-wide risks to the country's financial sector, Reserve bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan said on Thursday.

"Yes, there are corporations that have external debt. There may be some that get into some difficulty and they will have to renegotiate," said Rajan at a Bretton Woods Committee conference in Washington.

"But I don't see that as a systemic issue," he said, adding that a "very small fraction" of the debt is held by Indian banks. (Reporting By Steven C. Johnson; Editing by Andrea Ricci)