WASHINGTON Oct 10 India's central bank chief on
Thursday said his country is not nearly as troubled as investors
fear and stressed that the government has plenty of money to
meet its obligations.
"There is no way we are close to being a country in
financial or economic crisis," Raghuram Rajan, governor of the
Reserve Bank of India, said while in the U.S. capital to attend
the annual International Monetary Fund and World Bank meeting.
Even more than other emerging markets, India came under
pressure this year after the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted it
could start winding down its massive stimulus program before
year end.
Investors, anticipating higher interest rates, pulled money
out of risky assets in developing countries, causing stocks and
currencies to plummet and pushing up local borrowing costs.
India was punished more severely than most as investors
wondered how the government, already struggling with high
inflation and a slowing growth rate, would finance a budget
deficit in the face of capital flight. The rupee hit a record
low against the dollar in August.
But Rajan said that with external debt amounting to 22
percent of total output and foreign exchange reserves 15 percent
of output, "We can pay back all the short-term debt tomorrow."
About 90 percent of government debt, he added, was
denominated in rupees, which removes foreign exchange risk.
"We are by no means, no means, anywhere nearing having
external financing difficulties or internal financing
difficulties," he said. "Government credit is good, solid. There
is absolutely no difficulty to the government in borrowing."
Rajan, who previously worked for the IMF, surprised markets
last month in his first policy meeting at the helm of the
central bank by raising interest rates by 25 basis points to
ward off rising inflation and scaling back some of the emergency
measures recently put in place to support the ailing rupee.
The rupee has rebounded by about 12 percent since August but
remains 10.6 percent lower on the year.
While structural problems such as infrastructure, education
and regulation need to be addressed, "those are not needed to
solve the current growth problem," Rajan said.
To restore growth, "the things we need to do are relatively
small, he said. "Getting growth back on track is not going to be
as difficult - we really have a perception problem."
Speaking at a separate event in Washington, Indian Finance
Minister P. Chidambaram said the Fed's surprise decision last
month not to begin winding down its huge stimulus amplified the
extent of the market turmoil in emerging markets.
"They should have clearly communicated their policy and
consulted with other countries," he said.
Rajan said that the most of the "fast money" that left India
and other emerging markets after the Fed's announcement is
already gone. "So in that sense, it may be that we don't have
really as much of an issue."
Some Indian companies with high foreign currency debt could
face difficulties, he said, but do not pose system-wide risks to
the financial sector.
"There may be some that get into some difficulty and they
will have to renegotiate. But I don't see that as a systemic
issue," Rajan said, adding that a "very small fraction" of the
debt is held by Indian banks.