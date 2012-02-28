MUMBAI Feb 28 India's Ramky Enviro
Engineers plans to raise up to $125 million though an initial
public offering and has shortlisted banks including Bank of
America Merrill Lyunch and JPMorgan Chase for
the issue, three sources said.
The company, which provides waste management services, has
also shortlisted SBI Capital Markets, an arm of the country's
top lender State Bank of India, and IDFC Capital as
bookrunners, said the sources with direct knowledge.
The sources declined to be named as the matter is not public
yet. Officials at Ramky Enviro, based in the southern Indian
city of Hyderabad, did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
Ramky Enviro is part of the diversified and privately held
Ramky Group and counts Standard Chartered Private
Equity among its investors. Ramky Infrastructure, a
group firm, was listed in the Indian market in 2010.
The sources said Ramky Enviro's IPO is expected to be
launched in the second half of this calendar year, depending on
market conditions.
Analysts expect the Indian primary capital market to rebound
this year, helped by a 15 percent rise in the main stock market
index.
Indian companies raised roughly $9 billion through share
sales last year, down from about $23 billion in 2010, as weak
market conditions forced many companies including state-run Oil
and Natural Gas Corp to put off their plans.
Hopes of new share sales in the Indian market this year have
been bolstered by strong demand for last week's share sale by
the Multi Commodity Exchange, the first major IPO in the local
market in seven months.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)