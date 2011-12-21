MUMBAI Dec 21 Shares in Ranbaxy Laboratories fell more than 2 percent in volatile trade on Wednesday after the Indian drugmaker said it would make a $500 million provision in connection with a U.S. probe.

The stock had initially risen as much as 2.5 percent after the company said it reached a consent decree with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

At 9:47 a.m. (0417 GMT), the shares were down 1.4 percent at 388.85 rupees, while the benchmark index was up 1.4 percent. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre)