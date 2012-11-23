MUMBAI Nov 23 Ranbaxy Laboratories, India's top drugmaker by sales, said it has recalled its cholesterol lowering drug atorvastatin from the United States.

The recall will temporarily disrupt supplies of the generic Lipitor to the U.S., Ranbaxy, a unit of Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co, said in a statement.

The investigation in this regard is expected to be completed within two weeks, after which the company expects to resume supplies, it said.

Ranbaxy shares extended losses and were down 1.87 percent by 0553 GMT. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni)